Spiritual leader, yoga guru from Warangal M Indrasenji passes away

Jangaon: Noted spiritual leader, yoga guru and the founder Om Vandemataram Om (OVMO) charitable trust, Mandadi Indrasen Reddy (78), fondly called as Dr Indrasenji from Ippagudem village of Ghanpur (Station) mandal in the district breathed his last at Sri Aurobindo Ashram at Puducherry in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The last rites will be conducted today.

Indrasenji has conducted several service activities including spiritual programmes at his native village and the erstwhile Warangal district.

One of the trustees of the OVMO and Chaitanya Deemed to be University (CDU), Vice-Chancellor Prof Gurrapu Damodar, who also hails from the same village, said, “In his 78 years of selfless service, Indrasenji ardently dedicated to Sri Aurobindo Ashram as a life Sadak, launched Om Vandemataram for rural uplift and youth empowerment. He was guiding yoga aspirants at Temple of Spiritual Yoga Sadana (TSYS) in Kanche Venu’s Guest House, Palivelpula, till he breathed his last in his abode at Puducherry,”

The OVMO conducted service activity projects including Integral Health Care, Integral Education and Holistic lifestyle Managements based on Ayurveda – Yoga’s – Music – Color – Natural Therapy, alternative complimentary therapy’s Center Research Training, Treatment Institutions and art and cultural relations in Indian and abroad. The OVMO has 300 young and middle age persons who are involved in various service activities, there are seven lifetime and the OVMO service centers are one abroad and India including Andhra Pradesh, Rishikesh-Himalaya, and Vedapuri-Pandicheri.

Prof Damodar said that Indrasenji worked as an instructor in Pranayama techniques (breathing techniques, Asanas Surya Namaskar, and other mass drill exercises for a large group of people, leading physical exercises classes for 30 years, in schools and universities. Indrasenji was the brother of former MLA Mandadi Satyanarayana Reddy.

