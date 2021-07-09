Sportive CC crush Sri Chakra in HCA three-day league match

After posting 293 runs in the first innings, Sheikh Aaquib scalped six wickets for nine runs while Raju took four for 30 dismissing Sri Chakra for 54 runs

Hyderabad: Sheikh Aaquib returned with an impressive match haul of 12 wickets as Sporting CC crushed Sri Chakra by an innings and 164 runs on the second day of the HCA A1 division three-day league here on Friday.

After posting 293 runs in the first innings, Aaquib scalped six wickets for nine runs while Raju took four for 30 dismissing Sri Chakra for 54 runs. Aaquib once again wreaked havoc with a 6/24 in the second innings to skittle out Sri Chakra for 75 in 18.4 overs.

Brief Scores

Group A: Jai Hanuman 295 in 61.5 overs (N Anirudh Reddy 53, A Prateek Reddy 63; Mudasser 6/50) vs Ensconse 42/1 in 11 overs;

Group B: R Dayanand 64 in 13.5 overs (Abdullah Quadri 4/19) vs Budding Stars 97/4 in 26 overs; MP Colts 95/5 in 36 overs (TP Anirudh 3/25) vs Central Excise;

Group C: Sportive CC 293 in 79.4 overs (TS Rakshith 5/55) bt Sri Chakra 54 in 16.2 overs (Raju 4/30, Sheikh Aaquib 6/9) & 75 in 18.4 overs (Aaquib 6/24); Jai Bhagwathi 245 in 77.3 overs (Nihal 57; Shaik Zaheer Abbas 4/53) vs Apex Cc 29/1 in 8 overs;

EMCC vs Deccan Chronicle (Day Two called off).

Five or more wickets

Mudasser 6/50, TS Rakshith 5/55, Sheik Aaquib 6/9 and 6/24

