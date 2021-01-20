Sports meet for govt employees inaugurated in Karimnagar

The Collector, along with Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, inaugurated a five-day government employees’ sports meet at Ambedkar stadium on Tuesday

Karimnagar: Karimnagar Collector K Shashanka on Tuesday said employees would develop a positive attitude and increase their capabilities only if they were physically and mentally fit.

The Collector, along with Commissioner of Police VB Kamalasan Reddy, inaugurated a five-day government employees’ sports meet at Ambedkar stadium here on Tuesday.

Shashanka said democracy in the country was flourishing only because of the contribution of political parties, employees and the public. “Government employees play a vital role in implementing laws, and development and welfare schemes designed by governments,” he said.

Observing that the sports meets would help in bringing out the talent in employees, the Collector asked employees to bring their family members to the event. He advised the employees to spend at least half an hour to one hour in the ground every day to stay fit.

Appreciating the Collector for conducting the sports meet, Kamalasan Reddy said he would do the same for the police staff in February.

Additional Collectors GV Shyamprasad Lal and Narsimha Reddy, Assistant Collector Ankith, DRO Madhava Rao and others participated in the inaugural function.

