Spot diagnosis of lung cancer done for first time in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Warangal: Interventional Pulmonologist Dr Harshini Errabelli has done the spot diagnosis of lung cancer using the Endobronchial Ultrasound Bronchoscopy (EBUS), an ultra-modern procedure, and state of the art facility available at Prathima Cancer Institute here on Thursday. A 60- year-old patient was diagnosed and confirmed cancer immediately by Dr Harshini Errabelli who was trained in ‘Interventional Pulmonology’ at University of Florence, Italy.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, Director of Prathima Cancer Institute, Dr Prateek Boinapally assured that advance diagnostic and further treatments would be made available for the people from north Telangana at the Prathima Cancer Institute at very affordable price and to avoid the plights of going to very distant places for the treatments of various types of medical conditions.