Swanky new bus station to come up in Warangal

16 November 22

Warangal: With the State government deciding to construct a swanky and ultra-modern bus station replacing the old one in Warangal, the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA), which was entrusted with the execution of the work, has intensified its efforts to commence the project at the earliest. A five-storey building with 32 platforms at an estimated cost of Rs.75 crore will come up on 2.32 acres.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, KUDA Planning Officer E Ajit Reddy said they had inspected the site with officials of the TSRTC and Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) a couple of days back and also held a review meeting on the project.

“We have prepared the DPR to meet the transport needs of the city even in 2050. The five-storied building will have shopping malls, hotels and other facilities,” he said.

The GWMC, which owns 1.10 acres of the land, has decided to hand over the same for the purpose. Meanwhile, sources said they were asking for a share in the revenue once the facility was thrown open to the public. The bus station will come opposite to the Warangal railway station.

The project will be completed in a phased manner, but the cellar for parking of the two-wheelers and cars and the ground floor will be constructed in a span of one year. The KUDA will spend its own money and hand over the ground floor for the TSRTC and the other floors will be leased out to private people, and the revenue will be shared by the KUDA and TSRTC as per the initial proposal. The design of the new bus station has already prepared. There will be a foot-over-bridge between the new bus station and the proposed ‘Neo’ Metro Railway Station as per the design.

Meanwhile, the RTC officials have been planning to operate the buses from a makeshift bus station at the ‘O’ city or at another location on the Warnagal-Narsampet road. “Once the detailed project report (DPR) gets the nod from the State government, we will call for tenders and take up the construction works,” an official of the KUDA said.