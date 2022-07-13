Spotify acquires music trivia game Heardle

San Francisco: Popular music streaming platform Spotify has announced that it has acquired an interactive music trivia game Heardle.

The platform said that they see Heardle also as a tool for musical discovery.

“Playing Heardle might just help you to rediscover old tracks you may have thought you would forgotten, discover amazing new artists, or finally put a title to that wordless melody you have had caught in your head forever,” the platform said in a statement.

Heardle is a simple but endlessly challenging game. Players are tasked with guessing a song based on its opening notes. They get six guesses, with each hint giving a few more seconds of music to inform their next answer.

Ultimately, they get a chance to discover the song in its entirety, whether or not they guessed it correctly.

“We are always looking for innovative and playful ways to enhance music discovery and help artists reach new fans,” said Jeremy Erlich, Global Head of Music, Spotify.

For existing Heardle players, the look and feel of the game will stay the same, and it’ll remain free to play for everyone. Players can now also listen to the full song on Spotify at the end of the game.

The company said that it is starting with users in the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.