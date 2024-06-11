Spotted deer rescued from attack of dogs in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 08:16 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A spotted deer, which was being chased by dogs, was rescued by a person at a farmhouse on the outskirts of Manikguda village in Asifabad mandal on Tuesday.

Asifabad Forest Range Officer Appalakonda said that the deer was rescued by Rahman, the son of businessman Fayaz belonging to Asifabad town, when it was being chased by a pack of dogs. The deer entered the farm house of Fayaz to avoid the dogs. Rahman, who was at the farmhouse, saved the animal and then handed over it to officials of the forest department.

He stated that the officials provided first aid to the deer and released it in the forest. He opined that conservation of the wild animals was possible only when people take the responsibility of the protection. He was all praise for Rahman for saving the life of the deer and becoming a role model to others.