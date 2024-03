‘Squid Game’ actor convicted of sexual misconduct

The 79-year-old actor was charged in 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek in 2017

By ANI Published Date - 16 March 2024, 10:23 AM

Representational Image

Los Angeles: Actor O Yeong-Su, best known for his role in ‘Squid Game’, has been convicted of sexual misconduct over allegations he hugged and kissed a woman on the cheek against her wishes.

O was sentenced to up to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, by the Seongnam Branch of the Suwon District Court, Deadline reported, citing information from Korean reports.

The 79-year-old was charged in 2022 over allegations that he hugged a woman and kissed her on the cheek in 2017. However, he denied the charges.

After leaving the court on Friday, he told reporters that he would appeal the ruling, which included attending a 40-hour sexual offender treatment program.

O has previously said he held the woman’s hand to guide her around a lake. “I apologized because (the person) said she wouldn’t make a fuss about it but it doesn’t mean that I admit the charges,” he said.

O has been in the business of showbiz for over five decades but his role in Netflix’s show ‘Squid Game’ drew him global fame and acclaim. The series series depicts a dark world where marginalised individuals are forced to compete in deadly versions of traditional children’s games.