Sravan Dasoju criticises TRS government

AICC national spokesperson alleged that State govt was not recognising the services and struggles of people who participated in the Statehood movement while rewarding others who were against bifurcation

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: AICC national spokesperson Sravan Dasoju alleged that the State government was not recognising the services and struggles of people who participated in the Statehood movement while rewarding others who were against bifurcation with top positions.

“T Srinivas Yadav and T Krishna Reddy had attacked Telangana advocates during the agitation but they are now frontline leaders in the TRS. The party does not have a moral right to seek votes from advocates and graduates in MLC elections,” Sravan said, addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

The government was not giving mandatory funds to Bar Council every year, besides depriving monthly stipend to junior lawyers for sustenance, he said.

