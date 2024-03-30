Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions appoints Sri Leela as brand ambassador

Sushma Sri highlighted Sri Chaitanya's 39-year history of providing revolutionary educational methods that have transformed numerous students into global achievers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 March 2024, 08:16 PM

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions signed South Indian actor Sri Leela as its brand ambassador, Academic Director Sushma Sri Boppana said in a statement on Saturday.

The institution offers a world-class curriculum, employs contemporary teaching methods, and ensures stress-free education under the guidance of top-tier staff to effectively prepare students for competitive tests, she said.

Sushma Sri emphasized that besides enhancing students’ intellect, Sri Chaitanya also focuses on their physical development, nurturing thousands of world-class professionals such as doctors, engineers, IAS officers, chartered accountants, and ethical individuals contributing to a healthy society.

She expressed confidence that Sri Leela’s role as a brand ambassador will serve as motivation for students.