| Hashtag Sourav Ganguly Trends After Being Named As Brand Ambassador Of Wb

Hashtag Sourav Ganguly trends after being named as brand ambassador of WB

His fans in India took to social media platforms to congratulate the former cricketer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Amidst the vibrancy of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee made an impactful announcement. She named Sourav Ganguly as the brand ambassador of West Bengal.

Addressing the gathering at the summit, she said “Sourav Ganguly is a very popular figure and he can work for the young generation in a very good manner. I want to involve him as the Brand Ambassador of Bengal.”

Expressing their happiness, his fans in India took to social media platforms to congratulate the former cricketer.

Here are a few reactions:

Sending my heartiest congratulations to the one and only@SGanguly99 for his new role as the brand ambassador of Bengal. Get prepared to experience the true essence of Bengal’s ‘Dadagiri’ with utmost pride.

Thank you,@MamataOfficial di for making this happen throug#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/zpCtafSt2I — PARTHIB DAS (@PARTHIB66091633) November 21, 2023

Dada becomes the new Brand Ambassador of West Bengal..

Congratulations Dada @SGanguly99💐#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/OhUvyBhKrF — Sourav Ganguly Fans Club (@sourav_fans) November 21, 2023

Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been named the Brand ambassador of West Bengal by CM Mamata Banerjee#SouravGanguly #MamataBanerjee pic.twitter.com/zfq1qh9Sdv — Raj Paladi (@IamRajPaladi) November 21, 2023

INTRODUCE The NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR 💝#SouravGanguly Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly pic.twitter.com/4IwnWc3TOg — Amit Banerjee TMC (@AmitBanerjeeTMc) November 21, 2023