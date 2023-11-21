Tuesday, Nov 21, 2023
Hashtag Sourav Ganguly trends after being named as brand ambassador of WB

His fans in India took to social media platforms to congratulate the former cricketer.

Published Date - 10:22 PM, Tue - 21 November 23
Hyderabad: Amidst the vibrancy of the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023 in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee made an impactful announcement. She named Sourav Ganguly as the brand ambassador of West Bengal.

Addressing the gathering at the summit, she said “Sourav Ganguly is a very popular figure and he can work for the young generation in a very good manner. I want to involve him as the Brand Ambassador of Bengal.”

Expressing their happiness, his fans in India took to social media platforms to congratulate the former cricketer.

Here are a few reactions:

