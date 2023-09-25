Infinity Learn reports operational revenue of Rs 100 cr

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:36 PM, Mon - 25 September 23

Source: Infinity Learn

Hyderabad: Infinity Learn, the EdTech platform of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions, on Monday said that it’s financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, have exceeded all expectations, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to excellence, a press release said.

The company’s revenue from operations reached over Rs 100 crores in 2022-23 compared to Rs 2.3 crore in 2021-22. The performance across both revenue and expense levels resulted in a PAT level breakeven in 2022-23 compared to Rs 37 crore loss in the previous year, according to the release.

Infinity Learn’s financial results are a testament to its dedication to providing high-quality educational solutions and its ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic market. Infinity Learn codified years of best practices and outcome based pedagogy into a system that delivers outcomes at scale. It also continues to set new standards and inspire innovation in the education sector, the company said.

Founding CEO of Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya, Ujjwal Singh said, “Navigating the ever-evolving EdTech landscape, Infinity Learn has soared with remarkable growth this year. In just over two years, we have not only upheld our relentless dedication to excellence but have also championed responsible growth”.

Currently, Infinity Learn has over 750K subscribers and 7 Mn learners accessing content in some form on its platform. The company aims at reaching over 50 Mn learners and 1Mn paid learners on its platform by 2025, the press release added.

