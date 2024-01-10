Stampede during Guntur Karam pre-release event

Guntur Karam, directed by Trivikram and featuring Mahesh Babu and Srilila in the lead roles, is set to hit the theaters on January 12. Produced by Hasin and Harika Creations, the movie boasts music production by Thaman.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 09:42 AM

Hyderabad: A chaotic scene unfolded at the Guntur Karam pre-release event in Guntur on Tuesday as a massive crowd of fans and audience members led to a stampede.

The overwhelming turnout prompted a swift police intervention involving lathi charges to regain control of the situation. As a result, several fans sustained injuries during the incident.

