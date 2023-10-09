Sri Devi Sharan Navaratri utsavam at Yadadri from October 15

According to temple executive officer N Geetha, the nine-day Sri Devi Sharan Navaratri utsavam would be conducted at Yadadri on a grand scale.
Yadadri-Bhongir: On the occasion of Dasara festival, the Sri Devi Sharan Navaratri utsavam would be conducted from October 15 to 24 at Shivalayam at the Yadadri hillshrine.
Couples can participate in the pooja by purchasing a Rs.1,116 ticket. The Sri Rudhra homam would be cancelled at Shivalayam during these nine days.