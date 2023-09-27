Govt ensured international reputation for Telangana tourist places: Sunitha

Inaugurating the World Tourism Day celebrations held at Bhongir Fort, Sunitha said development of tourism spots would create direct and indirect employment to local youth.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:43 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Nalgonda: Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha on Thursday said tourist places in the State had got national and international reputation due the focus laid by the State government to develop them.

Inaugurating the World Tourism Day celebrations held at Bhongir Fort, Sunitha said development of tourism spots would create direct and indirect employment to local youth. To bring recognition to tourist spots, the State government had decided to conduct the Tourism day celebrations at these spots on a grand scale, she said.

Stating that plans were afoot to develop the Rachakonda area in the district as a tourist spot, she said the Jain temple at Kolanupaka in Alair mandal was also attracting domestic and international tourists.

The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple developed with Rs.1300 crore had turned Yadadri into one of the top pilgrim places in the country. The State government was also planning a theme park on 200 acres near the Baswapur reservoir, while efforts were on to develop Bhongir fort as an adventure tourism venue.