Jagadish Reddy asks Modi to issue permissions for Yadadri thermal power plant

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:15 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

File Photo

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Saturday said the Centre was intentionally delaying required permissions to the Yadadri Ultra Mega Thermal Power Plant.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy said the Centre had conspired to create a hurdle to the 24 hour free power supply to the agriculture sector here, which has earned a good reputation for the BRS government across the country. The recommendation of the National Green Tribunal to accord terms of reference within six months was violated by the Centre in the matter of the Yadadri thermal power plant, he said.

Though construction of the plant was completed, non-issue of permissions by the Centre became a hurdle for launching generation of electricity, he said, stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the initiative and issue all permissions to the thermal power plant before his visit to the State.

He also asked the people of the State to understand the conspiracy of the Modi government to create hurdles to free power to the agriculture sector in Telangana. Instead of supporting progressing States, the Centre was creating problems for them, he added.

He also said Congress leaders, who believed three hours of electricity supply were enough for the agriculture sector, had no moral right to talk on matters of electricity.

