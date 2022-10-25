‘Sri Krishna’ to be show stopper at Sadar festival in Hyderabad

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Updated On - 08:28 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

(Photo: Anand Dharmana). Edla HariBabu Yadav with the bulls which will take the centre stage as they parade with ornaments, garlands and painted horns amid thumping drum beats at Sadar festival in Musheerabad.

Hyderabad: With a day left for the Sadar festival, Sattar Bagh in Musheerabad is bustling with activity as the Yadav community here prepare the bulls for the traditional carnival scheduled for Thursday.

This time, Sri Krishna, a seven feet tall bull measuring 18 feet from nose to tail, will be the show stopper during the annual festivities organised by the Yadav community on the second-day after Diwali festivities. Weighing 1,800 kg, this Murrah breed bull has been specially brought from Haryana to Musheerabad.

This majestic bull along with eight other hefty bulls including 6.5 feet tall King from Punjab apart from Arjun, Sartaj, Shahrukh and Dhara will take centre stage as they parade with ornaments, garlands and painted horns amid thumping drum beats. The procession that starts at Musheerabad will culminate at Narayanaguda.

For these gigantic bulls, nothing is normal including their food menu. Their diet comprises milk, fruits, dry fruits, cotton seed cake, and sugarcane. Sri Krishna consumes 10 litre to 15 litre milk every day and 40 to 50 apples or four to five dozen bananas and one kg of cashew nuts, almonds, pistachios and raisins.

Unlike some other bulls, these do not consume alcohol to maintain a good digestive system. However, they are put on a fruit diet for a good gut health. To ensure that these bulls are physically fit, they are taken on a 3 to 5 km walk on a daily basis. This apart, they are also given a body massage with mustard oil.

“We have been holding the Sadar festival for over 15 years. Every year, we add more bulls to the carnival. As the number touched 19, we decided to reduce them to nine. So, this time we will have nine bulls in the festival and Sri Krishna who has been crowned champion at the national level for 25 times will be the star attraction,” says Edla Haribabu Yadav, state general secretary, All India Yadav Mahasabha.