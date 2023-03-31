Sri Rama Navami celebrated on grand note in Oman

The celestial wedding of Lord Rama with Goddess Sita was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety at Sri Krishna Mandir in Muscat on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 07:19 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Jeddah: Spiritual fervour marked the Sri Rama Navami festival, which was celebrated on a grand note in the Gulf nation of Oman on Thursday.

The celestial wedding of Lord Rama with Goddess Sita was celebrated with much pomp and gaiety at Sri Krishna Mandir in Muscat on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

Hundreds of Telugu NRIs thronged the temple, one of the oldest temples in the Gulf, to witness the grand celebrations. Scores of Telugu NRI community members living in Oman took part in the celebrations and offered silk cloths and ‘talambralu’ to the deities.

Though Thursday was a working day in Oman, scores of devotees thronged the temple, many of them from far flung areas such as Salalah, Sohar and Ibri.

Priests including K. Dattatraya Sharma and Satyaditya, both Hyderabadi priests but settled in Varanasi, specially flown in from Varanasi to Muscat for the event, led the rituals. They were assisted by K. Vijaykumar, a known purohit in Oman and native of Karimnagar district.

After the initial rituals including Veda Patham, Sankalpam, Ganapati Pooja, Punyahavachanam, Magalaharthi, the Mahaprasadam was distributed to devotees, according to Chandana Ramdas, one of the main organizers of the event. Mango leaves and other pooja ingredients were sourced from Oman, he added.