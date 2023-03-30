Colourful procession: Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra underway in old city

Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra that started at the Seetarambagh temple is going on on a grand note as thousands of youngsters are participating wearing saffron caps and carrying flags.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:30 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: The Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra started on a festive note from Seetarambagh temple at Asifnagar on Thursday afternoon.

Adorning saffron caps and carrying flags, thousands of youngsters are participating in the procession organized by the Bhagyanagar Sri Rama Navami Utsav Committee. The procession will traverse through Mangalhat, Jummerat Bazaar, Dhoolpet, Begum Bazar Chatri, Siddiamber Bazar, Gowliguda, Koti and culminate into a public meeting at Hanuman Vyamshala grounds. On the procession route several women and children have lined up to have a glimpse of the colourful procession.

The organizers roped in cultural troupes to enthral the participants in the procession. Martial arts experts from Maharashtra showcased their skills at Dhoolpet where the procession organized by Sri Ram Yuva Sena started. T Raja Singh, Goshamahal legislator is leading the procession.

Food camps are being organized on the procession route and cool drinking water sachets and water bottles distributed among the people.

The police made elaborate security arrangements on the procession routes. Police pickets are posted at sensitive places and religious places as a precautionary measure.