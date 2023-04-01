Dasara crosses the 50 crore box office mark in just two days

Nani's Dasara continued with the same energy at the box office on the second day and has crossed the one million dollar mark at the US box office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:30 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: Dasara marks Nani’s career-best performance. The natural star excelled and erupted in the role of Dharani in Dasara. The audience were mesmerised to see Nani in a never-before-seen kind of role, and they absolutely loved it. Of course, the credit goes to debut director Srikanth Odela for presenting Nani in such a brilliant role. For all the efforts Nani and Srikanth Odela have put in, the results today are huge.

Dasara is banking a huge amount of money at the box office. Here are the details. Dasara collected 38 crores on the first day across the world, as we all know. The film continued with the same energy at the box office on the second day. It was known last night that Dasara has crossed the one million dollar mark at the US box office. The Dasara team woke up to similar good news this morning. Dasara crossed the mark of 50 crores worldwide in gross in just 2 days. The film collected 53 crores across the film. This is a sensational opening for Nani and his team.

With all the positive word of mouth from the audience, Dasara is going to do a lot better at the box office for the next couple of days, which are the weekend (Saturday and Sunday). Dasara is running towards marking the first 100 crore film for Nani. Also, Dasara is equally a dream debut for Srikanth Odela.

Dasara has now officially ended the failure streak of the production company SLV Cinemas. The producers are definitely going to celebrate this massive success.

Nani is currently visiting the theatres in the North and is experiencing the massive response of the audience in person. He visited Movie Max and PVR Cinemas last night in Mumbai. It is expected that Nani is going to arrange a massive party here in Hyderabad once the film hits the 100 crore mark.