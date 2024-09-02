Sriram Sagar brims over, 40 gates were lifted

Currently, the reservoir holds 76 TMC of water, with inflows exceeding 1.95 lakh cusecs, potentially adding 17 to 18 TMC to its storage daily.

Hyderabad: With heavy flood flows adding substantially to its storage level, 40 of the 42 crest gates of the Sriram Sagar Project were lifted, discharging 1.65 lakh cusecs on Monday. The project continued to receive close to two lakh cusecs since last night.

Water in the project is about to reach the gross storage capacity of 80.5 TMC, prompting authorities to open its gates. A high alert has been issued for the villages downstream as the reservoir continues to receive substantial inflows from the upper reaches of the Godavari River.

The situation is expected to intensify due to heavy rains in the Godavari catchment area in Maharashtra. The Sriram Sagar Project, one of the major irrigation projects in the region, supports a combined ayacut of over 15 lakh acres under its Stage I and II, spanning the erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal, Khammam, and Nalgonda. The heavy inflows are anticipated to significantly benefit the late Kharif season in its command area.