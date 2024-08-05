Sriram Sagar Project to begin Kharif water release on August 7

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 August 2024, 09:21 PM

Hyderabad: The Sriram Sagar Project ayacut would be given water for the Kharif season from August 7. Irrigation officials have set the stage for releasing water to the SRSP ayacut above the Lower Manair Dam. Though a proposal to this effect was made by the State Committee for Integrated Water Planning and Management, the final clearance was still awaited from the government, said the officials.

The storage level in SRSP had touched 45 TMC as against its gross storage capacity of 80.50 tmc. The inflows to the project also rose from 18500 cusecs to 22,000 cusecs during the last two days. The operations at the Nandi Medaram pump house continued for the eighth day drawing about 13000 cusecs from Yellampalli project. It helped in adding to the storage level at Mid Manair project by about eight TMC.

Giving in to the mounting pressure from farmers and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, the irrigation authorities started pumping 6000 cusecs of water from Mid Manair to the Ananthagiri reservoir on Monday. The project has a gross storage capacity of 3.5 TMC. Officials said that as part of the Kaleshwaram pumping operations, water would be lifted from Ananthagiri project to Ranganayaka Sagar on Tuesday.