Last minute remittances by AP bail out cash-strapped river boards

AP government had cleared dues to the tune of Rs 4 crores to the Godavari Board and 2.4 crores to Krishna river Board.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 09:14 PM

Hyderabad: The cash-strapped Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) which were uncertain of paying staff salaries for June, could find some solace with the AP government coming to their rescue. Both boards have paid staff salaries in time as AP could clear part of the dues in the last minute.

Officials said they could overcome the crisis. They had never been through such a tough phase of financial constraints during the past ten years. The boards were uncertain of meeting salaries bill with the dues from both governments mounting. The government of Telangana has also initiated the process for clearing dues to the river boards, according to officials.