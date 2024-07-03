Supply drinking water from local sources, Bhatti Vikramarka directs officials

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed the officials in this regard, stating that supply of drinking water from distant places would require frequent repairs and maintenance due to damages to pipelines laid for several kilometres.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 July 2024, 09:05 PM

Hyderabad: Citing operation and maintenance challenges to supply drinking water under Mission Bhagiratha, the State government has asked officials to make arrangements for the same from local water resources. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed the officials in this regard, stating that supply of drinking water from distant places would require frequent repairs and maintenance due to damages to pipelines laid for several kilometres.

The Deputy Chief Minister along with Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy held a review meeting on Mission Bhagiratha and drinking water supply at Dr BR Amebedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Wednesday. The Ministers sought a fresh survey on the number of households getting drinking water supply under Mission Bhagiratha scheme. The officials were instructed to submit the survey reports and get confirmation from local MLAs on its authenticity.

On the occasion, the officials informed that of total 23,824 habitations in the State, around 50 per cent of households in 1,156 habitations were yet to receive drinking water connections. They sought funds for completion of these pending works. However, Bhatti Vikramarka expressed anger over in completion of the works and demanded explanation from the officials on why false reports were presented in the State Assembly earlier (under the BRS rule), stating that, the State achieved 100 per cent drinking water connectivity.

He stated that several areas in Alair, Bhongir, Kothagudem and Nalgonda Assembly Constituencies were not receiving drinking water. He demanded to know, what was the purpose of spending Rs.42,000 crore for Mission Bhagiratha, if there was still drinking water scarcity in certain areas. He also sought a comprehensive report on the salaries being paid to the staff working under Mission Bhagiratha scheme, following complaints over discrepancies in payment of salaries and asked them to fix same salaries for all workers.