St Andrews School celebrates Christmas carnival with fervour in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:13 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: St. Andrews High School here on Friday celebrated the Christmas carnival with the fervour, spreading the message of love and joy among students, parents, staff and alumni.

Bowenpally Police Station CI Koneru Ravi Kumar flagged off the carnival in the morning while amateur shooter Esha Singh inaugurated the evening session. Participating in the event, Sunshine Hospitals Managing Director and Chief Joint Replacement Surgeon Dr. AV Gurava Reddy motivated students on how to be a successful person.

The campus wore a festive look – decorated with Christmas trees, bells, stars, snowmen, Santa’s photo booths, etc while kiosks were set up in which the school’s young entrepreneurs selling attractive resin key chains, book marks, candles, paintings etc. A part of the sale proceeds will be spent for charity purposes, teaching students the concept of ‘sharing and caring’.