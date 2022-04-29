Staff at Bhadrachalam Area Hospital molest woman during surgery, suspended

Published Date - 05:42 PM, Fri - 29 April 22

Kothagudem: In a shocking incident, a male nursing orderly (MNO) molested an anaesthetised woman in the operation theatre of Government Area Hospital at Bhadrachalam in the district. The incident came to light recently, following which the officials suspended him.

The 60-year-old accused, Lal Khan, in an inebriated state, was said to have molested a pregnant woman during a surgery on April 27. The woman, an auxiliary nursing midwife, working in the same hospital was undergoing caesarean section surgery when the incident took place.

The doctor performing the surgery noticed the heinous act and reprimanded Khan and reported the incident to the higher authorities. A complaint in connection with the incident was also lodged with the Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr M Ramakrishna by the operation theatre staff during late night hours on the same day.

Following the directions from District Collector Anudeep Durishetty, the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. Mukkanteshwar Rao visited the hospital on Friday to probe into the incident. After inquiring with the staff, he informed the media that the accused was suspended from services based on the report submitted by the hospital superintendent and the evidence provided by the operation theatre staff.

A detailed inquiry into the incident would be carried out and the report would be submitted to the Collector for further action. In addition to this, a complaint with the local police would be made against the accused.

Meanwhile the activists of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) staged a protest at the Area Hospital demanding serious action against the accused and a comprehensive probe into the incident. They also wanted steps to prevent such incidents in future.

It was learnt that some of the staff at the hospital tried to cover-up the incident and warned the victim not to reveal the incident to anyone. Similar incidents were said to have taken place at the hospital in the past.

