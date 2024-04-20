Hyderabad CP seeks cooperation of organisers for smooth conduct of Hanuman Jayanthi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 April 2024, 07:23 PM

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Saturday held a meeting with the organizers of the Hanuman Jayanthi procession, which is scheduled on Tuesday in the city.

In the meeting, which was attended by officials of other government departments, the Hyderabad CP sought cooperation of the organizers for the peaceful conduct of the rally. He requested the people not to indulge in rumours and not to share provocative posts or message in social media.

Sreenivasa Reddy said a joint control room will be set up at the ICCC Building and officials of all the government departments will be present and monitoring the procession from 8 am till its culmination.

Officials of the TSRTC, HMWS&SB, EMRI, GHMC, Road and Buildings, power department and representatives of Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad had participated.