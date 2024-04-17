Sri Rama Navami celebrated on grand scale in Illandakunta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 06:47 PM

Karimnagar: Sri Rama Navami was celebrated on a grand scale in the historic Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple, Illandakunta on Wednesday.

After the Bhadradri shrine, Illandakunta Ramalayam is famous for the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama and goddess Seetha. So, devotees from different parts of the district as well as adjacent districts thronged the temple in a big way to watch the wedding ceremony of their beloved god.

Collector Pamela Satpathy presented silk cloths and mutyala thalambralu to Sri Rama and Seeta and performed special pujas. While participating in celebrations, Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar performed special prayers to the presiding deity.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar informed that when he was MP, he had taken up various developmental programmes in the shrine. The State government led by the Congress party would celebrate Sri Rama Navami in Illandakunta as a State festival, he assured.

MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy, Additional Collector Praful Desai and others participated in the celebrations.

On the other hand, Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao participated in Sri Rama Navami celebrations held in various temples in Karimnagar town. Sri Rama Navami celebrations were also held in the famous Kondagattu Anjaneyaswamy temple, Odela Mallikarjuna Swamy temple and other shrines.