Star producers Suresh Babu, Allu Aravind call Samantha ‘Next Mahanati’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:15 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: On Balakrishna’s well-liked talk show ‘Unstoppable with NBK 2’, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has garnered praise from two significant Telugu producers, Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind.

Samantha began her acting career with ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’ and has since become a prominent figure in the South Asian film industry. With no godfather in the industry, the actor developed her own identity.

Producers Suresh Babu and Allu Aravind made it clear that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the only actor in the South cinema industry who has the ability to be the “next Mahanti” when Balakrishna questioned who the next Mahanti in the industry is.

Social media sites are now sharing this video. Samantha responded to the video as well and is ecstatic with this enormous praise from renowned producers. The actor’s fans too can’t seem to stop raving about her acting skills, hard work and the well-deserved praise.

On work front, she received positive feedback from audience for her recent release, ‘Yashoda’. The ‘Oh Baby’ actor has, once again, proved that she is one of the most bankable stars in the film business. She will soon be seen in Gunasekhar’s mythical film ‘Shaakuntalam’, along with Dev Mohan and other notable actors. This film also introduces Allu Arjun’s daughter Allu Arha for the first time, as the little one makes her debut as a child artiste in the Telugu industry.