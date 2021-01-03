Start police promotions process: Bandi Sanjay

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded on Sunday that the State government immediately start the process of promotions in police and other departments.

Police personnel, particularly constables, did not get promotions since 1990 and were retiring from service without getting any promotion, he alleged, adding that the same was the case with other departments.

Interacting with media persons after leaders from Nizamabad Rural joined the party, Sanjay Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing adequate funds for post-matric scholarships to SC students. The Central government has released 60 per cent funds for the post-matric scholarships to SC students and the State government must release the remaining 40 per cent funds, he said.

The move was aimed at encouraging SC students to pursue higher studies after completion of tenth class, he said.

