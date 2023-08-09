Startling Revelation: Congress and BJP’s covert nexus exposed by TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s Freudian slip

Political observers felt that the inadvertent statement from Revanth Reddy exposed the covert understanding between the BJP and the Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad: In what could be a classic example of a ‘Freudian slip’, a statement on the floor of Parliament by none other than the TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy laid threadbare the unholy nexus between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana.

Revanth Reddy, who was speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday reminded the Union Home Minsiter Amit Shah about the origin of the RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar was in fact in Kandakurthi village of Nizamabad district. “…Hedgewar hails from Nizamabad and not from Nagpur…You can not show anger [against] Telangana…” Revanth Reddy said in an emotional tone.

What surprised everyone was the fact that why was Revanth Reddy reminding Amit Shah about RSS founder’s connection to Telangana. Known to have worked in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP), the current TPCC president’s did not come as a surprise for many a political observer. He was speaking during the debate on the no confidence motion in the Lok Sabha.

Political observers felt that the inadvertent statement from Revanth Reddy exposed the covert understanding between the BJP and the Congress in Telangana in a bid to put up a joint fight against the ruling Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the ensuing elections to the assembly.

The way things are moving in the State it has become clear that Congress and the BJP are working in tandem and targeting the BRS. Revanth’s action showed that he was using his old connection with the RSS to strengthen the ties between the two parties in the State.

Political leaders from the State wondered as to why Revanth Reddy brought the RSS founder’s issue during the Lok Sabha debate. In fact, Revanth’s action has proved the claims of BRS that BJP and the Congress are hand-in-glove and working under a secret understanding.

