State Congress wants Sonia Gandhi to contest from Telangana

The State Congress is urging Sonia Gandhi, the chief of the Congress Parliamentary Party, to run for the Lok Sabha elections from their state.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State Congress wants Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the State.

To this effect, the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), which met here at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday, has passed a resolution. AICC Telangana incharge Manikrao Thakare, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy and other attended the meeting.

Briefing media persons, PAC Convener and former Minister Mohammed Shabbir Ali said former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi had contested from Medak Parliamentary constituency in the past.

“Sonia Gandhi had promised to deliver separate Statehood to Telangana and she fulfilled her promise to the people. We will remain indebted to her,” Shabbir Ali said, adding that incharges have been appointed for Parliamentary Constituencies in the State.

Thanking the people for electing Congress to power, a resolution was passed and the other one was also passed to thank the AICC leadership for their support, he said.

The government would fill up nominated posts very soon. The PAC had also discussed on the six guarantees assured to the people during the elections. Already, two guarantees have been implemented and the Chief Minister would be making an announcement regarding other guarantees in the Assembly, he said.

During the meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister briefed the members about the financial situation in the State. Likewise, the Irrigation Minister explained about the issues in the irrigation sector.

“The Congress will explain to the people about the corruption and irregularities in electricity, finance and irrigation sectors,” Shabbir Ali said.

The State Congress is also gearing up to conduct Gram Sabhas in every village from December 28 – the Congress Formation Day. Applications pertaining to all issues, including ration cards, pensions, housing and others would be accepted during the Gram Sabhas.