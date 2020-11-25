State govt always stands with people: Marri Rajashekhar

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working towards the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden, said TRS Somajiguda division’s election in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: TRS party’s election campaign picked pace in Somajiguda division with Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath and division’s election in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy participating in door-to-door campaign.

Taking part in the campaign along with the party candidate from Somajiguda municipal division Vanam Sangeetha Yadav, Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working towards the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden.

“The State government always stands with the people and has given Rs 1,00,116 under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak. State government is also developing the city in a planned manner besides solving the problems faced by the people,” he said.

The city and its suburbs have become a hub for developing industrial infrastructure and many companies have already established their base here, he said, and appealed voters to support TRS to continue the progress.

Gopinath said that TRS government has taken up several welfare schemes and development programmes in the last six years and stood as a role model in the country. “If we extend our support to TRS government, we can prosper further,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .