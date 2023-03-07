State govt announces ‘Telangana Life Sciences Fellowship 2023’

Telangana Life Sciences Fellowship is a highly competitive program that will provide an opportunity for young professionals to work with a highly enterprising team, said Minister KT Rama Rao.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:23 AM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: The State government has announced the launch of ‘Telangana Life Sciences Fellowship 2023’.

“Telangana has been consolidating its leadership position in life sciences and we have set-out a set out an ambitious target of growing the life sciences industry from USD 80 Bn to USD 250 Bn by 2030,” said Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

In a post on social media, the Minister said the Telangana Life Sciences Fellowship is a highly competitive program that will provide an opportunity for young professionals to work with a highly enterprising team and also, build a lasting network for your careers ahead.

The program is designed to offer a unique learning experience at the interface of Government, Industry and Academia, enabling fellows to develop their skills and broaden their network besides contributing to the mission of advancing the quality of human lives world-wide.

The Telangana Fellowship application process is now open, and interested individuals are encouraged to submit their applications by April 7, 2023.

