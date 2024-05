| State Govt Declares May 13 And June 4 As Paid Holidays

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari issued orders to district Collectors and District Election Officers in the State to declare the paid holidays on these dates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 May 2024, 06:55 PM

Hyderabad: The State government has declared paid holidays on May 13 and June 4 for the Lok Sabha elections and Secunderabad Cantonment by-election.

