State-level authority set up in Telangana to evaluate environmental effects of development initiatives

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 03:03 PM

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has issued a notification establishing the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority for the state. This authority, constituted under the powers conferred by the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, aims to oversee and evaluate the environmental impacts of various developmental projects in Telangana.

The newly formed Authority, chaired by Dr. Gowravaram Sabitha, includes Swargam Srinivas, IFS (Retd.) as a member and a Special Secretary from Telangana’s Environment, Forests, Science and Technology Department as the Member-Secretary.

Additionally, the Central Government, in consultation with the Telangana State Government, has constituted the State Level Expert Appraisal Committee to assist the Authority. This committee comprises professionals from relevant fields and will provide recommendations on environmental assessments.

Guidelines have been established to address conflicts of interest, requiring members to declare associations with consulting organizations or project proponents. According to the notification, the Committee will operate on the principle of collective responsibility.

It further states that the State government will appoint an agency to act as the secretariat for both the Authority and the Committee.