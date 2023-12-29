State Level Bankers’ Committee organises quarterly review in Hyderabad

SBI Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar presented the performance of the banks in Telangana during the first half year of the current financial year 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: To review performance of the banks for the quarter ended September 2023, the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), Telangana organised its 39th quarterly review here on Friday. SBI Chief General Manager Rajesh Kumar presented the performance of the banks in Telangana during the first half year of the current financial year 2023-24.

According to Kumar, total deposits of the banks grew by Rs.52,153 crore during the first half year and the total deposits were at Rs.735,159.54 crore.

During the first half year of the current financial-year, banks disbursed short-term production loans amounting to Rs.35,023 crore, achieving 79.48 per cent of the annual targets.

Banks disbursed education loans amounting to Rs.396 crore and housing loans amounting to Rs.1,832 crore under priority sector during the current financial year, he said. Under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana scheme, banks sanctioned Rs.4,485 crores, achieving 42 per cent of the annual targets.

Telangana Finance Secretary T K Sreedevi, Reserve Bank of India Regional Director K Nikhila, NABARD CGM Ch Suseela, SBI Corporate Centre, Mumbai, General Manager PK Bansal, SBI General Manager and SLBC Telangana Convenor Debashish Mitra among others also participated.