State-level cricket tournament begins in Adilabad

Jogu Premender stated that the government was improving infrastructure and constructing stadiums to encourage sports in Telangana.

By | Published: 7:59 pm

Adilabad: Adilabad Municipal chairperson Jogu Premender said that students would be able to secure placements in government if they excel in sports. He formally inaugurated a State-level cricket tournament in Indira Priyadarshini stadium in Adilabad on Tuesday. The event is being organised by Telangana Cricket Association (TCA).

Premender stated that the government was improving infrastructure and constructing stadiums to encourage sports in Telangana. He opined that the students could achieve employment in a government organisation and opportunity to study at a university if they perform well in sports. He assured to extend all support to sportsmen of the town.

District Olympic Association president B Govardhan Reddy, district youth and sports officer Venkateshwarlu, District Tribal Sports Development Officer Parthasarathi and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .