State Squash championship: Rajat, Aishwaria clinch titles

By | Published: 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: Rajat Kumar and Aishwaria Payyan clinched the men’s and women’s singles in the The Netplay Sports Telangana State Squash Closed Championship 2021 concluded today at Gamepoint, a multi sports center at Madhapur, on Wednesday.

Winners:

Women: 1. Aishwaria Payyan, 2. Aryaa Dwivedi.

Men: 1. Rajat Kumar, 2. Tushar Kothari.

Girls Under-13: 1. Saanvi Shree, 2. Arnaa D.

Boys U-13: Arjun Karthikeya K, 2. Tanush Raju.

Boys U-17: 1. Dhruv Kumar Gangashetty, 2. JaazielDsouza.

Men over 35: 1. 1. Ravi Pandey, 2. Priyatosh Dubey.

Men over 45: 1. Arvind Kumar G, 2. Ravikrishna Burla.

