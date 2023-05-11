Sunkishala needs no DPR, says Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana has decided to stick to its stance that the Sunkishala intake well project requires no further clearances.

The Sunkishala intake well project, taken up by the State government with a view to meeting the future drinking water needs of people living in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits and Hyderabad urban agglomeration area, was strongly defended by Irrigation authorities from the State at the 17th meeting of the Krishna River Management Board on Wednesday.

Officials representing Andhra Pradesh had opposed drawal of Krishna water from the project on the plea that it was taken up without the mandatory approval from the Central Water Commission, the KRMB and the Apex Council. They also alleged that its detailed project report (DPR) was not submitted for the consideration of the board.

However, Special Chief Secretary (Irrigation) Rajat Kumar clarified that the intake well was taken up keeping the long term needs of Hyderabad city. The Sunkishala pumping scheme was intended to draw water even at levels lower than 510 ft in NSP reservoir. Till now one pump of the AMRSLBC was catering to these needs and now it would be left for irrigation as the scheme would take care of the future needs of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board.

There was no need for submitting the DPR as it was meant for drawing drinking water. The present water requirement for Hyderabad was 37 TMC and it would go up by 10 to 11 TMC by 2035, Telangana officials pointed out.

The Sunkishala project, which will ensure adequate drinking water even if there is no proper monsoon for five years, is also aimed at addressing the water requirement for industrial consumption in Hyderabad and its vicinities. Water is currently being supplied to the city and its surroundings by drawing from Krishna, Godavari, Manjira and Singur sources. The Sunkishala project is in order to have permanent and independent arrangements for the existing Krishna Drinking Water Supply Project schemes

The KRMB, which met here on Wednesday, had decided to seek the intervention of the Jal Shakti Ministry to hammer out a final agreement on water sharing acceptable for both the States. The board earlier decided to do away with the ad hoc water sharing arrangement laid down nine years ago, and instead go for a need-based sharing of water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

A three-member committee comprising the Board’s Member Secretary and engineers-in-chief of the two States would monitor water sharing basing on the indents placed by the respective States and water availability, with this interim pattern to be in place for the initial months of the new water year beginning from June 1.