Wednesday, Nov 29, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 29 November 23
Telangana: Smita Sabharwal to take full additional charge of Irrigation Department

Hyderabad: Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Chief Minister will be given full additional charge of Irrigation Department, following retirement of Special Chief Secretary, Rajat Kumar, looking after Irrigation, on Thursday. The Government decided to entrust responsibilities of the department to her. She will also be tasked with the responsibilities of rehabilitation and land acquisition along with irrigation.

