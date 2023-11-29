Telangana: Smita Sabharwal to take full additional charge of Irrigation Department

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:56 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: Smita Sabharwal, Secretary to the Chief Minister will be given full additional charge of Irrigation Department, following retirement of Special Chief Secretary, Rajat Kumar, looking after Irrigation, on Thursday. The Government decided to entrust responsibilities of the department to her. She will also be tasked with the responsibilities of rehabilitation and land acquisition along with irrigation.