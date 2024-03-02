Telangana Govt to launch Indiramma Housing Scheme from March 11

The first phase to see 3,500 houses being approved in each Assembly constituency in Telangana

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 March 2024, 08:39 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: The State government will launch the Indiramma Housing Scheme from March 11 with the first phase to see 3,500 houses being approved in each Assembly constituency.

A decision to this effect was taken by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy during a meeting with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and other senior officials here on Saturday.

Also Read CM Revanth Reddy announces Education, Agriculture Commissions

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that poor and eligible people, who do not own a house, get benefited under the scheme. Modalities should be prepared accordingly and priority should be given to the eligible people who registered their names during the Praja Palana programme, he said.

Under the Indiramma Housing Scheme, those who own a plot of land will be given Rs.5 lakh for building a new house in the plot. Homeless poor will be given Rs.5 lakh along with a house plot.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to prepare guidelines for releasing funds at different stages of construction. Strict guidelines should be prepared to prevent any misuse of funds to be received by the beneficiaries under the scheme, he said.

Officials were directed to prepare different types of house models and designs, which would be useful for those, who build a house. Though, beneficiaries were free to construct the houses as per their aspirations and requirements, officials were asked to ensure that houses were equipped with a kitchen and toilet.

Responsibility of monitoring the house constructions should be entrusted to engineering departments in different departments under the respective District Collectors’ limits, he added.

Install surveillance cameras at Anganwadi centres

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister reviewed the functioning of Anganwadi centres in the State and officials were directed to install surveillance cameras and biometric systems for strict monitoring. This apart, they have been directed to take steps to ensure that pregnant women and infants get nutritional food at Anganwadi centres. Measures should be taken to ensure that nutritional food being supplied through Anganwadis was not misused and reaches the beneficiaries, he said.

The Chief Minister also wanted officials to take steps for constructing own buildings for Anganwadi centres that were being operated in rented buildings apart from checking the possibilities of establishing mobile Anganwadi centres under the GHMC limits.