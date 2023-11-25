Step 2 of EducationUSA’s “5 Steps to U.S. Study”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:31 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Hyderabad: As we discussed previously, the financial aspect of education is a crucial consideration when applying to a university. Step 2 of EducationUSA’s “5 Steps to U.S. Study” is all about “Financing Your Studies.”

To make an informed decision, both students and parents should have a clear understanding of the cost of the chosen program at prospective universities. It’s essential to create an accurate budget and consider all available financial support options, including scholarships, fellowships, on-campus work and training opportunities, and financial aid from foundations and agencies.

It’s important to research the financial information of the institution’s students are interested in, including tuition fees, cost of living, expenses for class materials, insurance, and other related costs. Information is typically available on the university’s admissions or bursar’s web page. International students should look for the non-resident rate, but keep in mind that these numbers will vary based on the program, location, and institution. Therefore, it’s crucial to check these at each college or university on the list.

While international financial assistance from U.S. universities can be competitive, it’s worth exploring alternative routes to secure financial support. Prospective students can find details about scholarships and similar opportunities on the institution’s financial aid page. However, these opportunities may vary based on the specific institution, field of study, department, and the student’s academic background and job experience.

When applying for university funding, students should meticulously research which departments provide aid and request the necessary forms or registration links directly from them. The application process for university funding can be intricate and lengthy, so students must review all paperwork carefully.

Financial support applications for U.S. higher learning institutions are typically submitted alongside the student’s general application. However, submitting the application as early as possible is advisable to ensure consideration for financial assistance.

It’s worth noting that some U.S. colleges and universities may consider factors such as high standardized test scores, proficiency in English, strong academic credentials, positive letters of recommendation, and previous research or teaching experience when evaluating candidates for financial support.

For students seeking more detailed information about funding resources, there are helpful websites to explore, including www.fundingusstudy.org, www.finaid.org, and https://educationusa.state.gov/your-5-steps-us-study/finance-your-studies/graduate. These resources can provide invaluable guidance for individuals applying to U.S. colleges and universities.

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

• Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

• Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org