PM Modi encourages high voter turnout in Rajasthan

In a social media post, Modi urged, "Today, Rajasthan heads to the Assembly polls. I appeal to all voters to cast their ballots and set a new record in voter turnout. My best wishes to first-time voters on this significant occasion."

By IANS Updated On - 09:52 AM, Sat - 25 November 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the people of Rajasthan to score a turnout record in the Assembly elections currently underway.

Polling for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is currently underway.

The Congress is looking for a second consecutive term, while the BJP is aspiring to end the grand-old-party rule in the desert state.

Counting of votes is scheduled for December 3.