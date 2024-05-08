Hyderabad weather update: Light rain and thunder expected, normalcy to return

On Thursday, Hyderabad and surrounding districts are very likely to experience light to moderate rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 10:09 AM

Hyderabad: After a bout of heavy rains and gusty winds that disrupted normal life on Tuesday evening, Hyderabad is set to witness a reduction in rainfall on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad Head and Scientist – E Dr. K. Naga Ratna mentioned, “Towards the evening of Wednesday, light rain, thunderstorms, and lightning are expected in some parts of the city. On Thursday, Hyderabad and surrounding districts are very likely to experience light to moderate rains.”

The sudden heavy downpour on Tuesday caused chaos in several areas, with reports of water-logging and traffic snarls.

The IMD’s forecast brings a sigh of relief to residents, as the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease, albeit with chances of sporadic showers and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, the average maximum temperature in the city is expected to drop below 40 degrees Celsius.