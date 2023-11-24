Bandi Sanjay harassed my family: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

Karimnagar: Terming Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar as a wicked politician, BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar found fault with the BJP leader for harassing his family by misusing political power.

Participating in an election campaign in Karimnagar town on Friday, the Minister said that when he along with his family members went to Dubai, Sanjay Kumar deployed CBI, ED and IT teams to conduct raids in his house.

The members of central investigation agencies, which would work under the supervision of the central government, forcefully entered his house by breaking the lock. Would should people vote in favour of a wicked and corrupt politician? He questioned the public.

Audience replayed in unison ‘No’. He would be thankful to the people of Karimnagar for always extending their support and protecting him despite Sanjay Kumar’s conspiracies. Appealing to the people to re-elect him in the election, Kamalakar promised to develop Karimnagar further.