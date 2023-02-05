Steps will be taken to issue court proceedings in Telugu: Telangana Chief Justice

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said the judiciary system would work more effectively and reach out to the public if the language being used in courts was familiar to the local people

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan inaugurating Junior Civil Judge court in Nandimedaram on Sunday.

Peddapalli: Telangana High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan said necessary steps would be taken to issue court proceedings in Telugu language in district level courts.

Stating that there were substantial benefits in the Mumbai High Court following the issuing of court proceedings in Marathi, he said proceedings would be issued in Telugu in district level courts here as well. Language was just a tool to communicate with others, he said, adding that the judiciary system would work more effectively and reach out to the public if the language being used in courts was familiar to the local people.

It was also possible to get good results and develop confidence among the public on the judiciary system if the local language was utilized at the grassroots and the courts.

The Chief Justice, along 14 High Court Judges including P Naveen Rao, Administration Judge NV Sravan Kumar and others, inaugurated the Junior Civil Judge Court in Nandimedaram of Dharmaram mandal on Sunday.

Stating that he had special affection for Telugu, the Chief Justice said he used to listen to the speeches of the late Chief Minister NT Rama Rao in his childhood. He was also surprised by NTR’s knowledge of Hindi.

Terming the inauguration of Junior Civil Judge Court in Nandimedaram as historic, he said 16,465 cases were pending in different courts across the district and assured to take steps to clear the pending cases, to enhance basic facilities in court and to construct new courts.