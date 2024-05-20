Stories galore for students at their fingertips

They also can listen to stories by contacting the toll free number. Over 33,000 students have already explored the stories in a week after introducing the facility.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 06:27 PM

Adilabad: Students of primary schools can now easily improve their linguistic skills by reading stories available on a website, www.literacycloud.org, developed by Room to Read, an international voluntary organisation.

They can scan a QR code using mobile phones and access hundreds of stories published in 1,224 books in eight languages including English, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati and Kannada on the website from anywhere and anytime for free.

They also call up a toll free number (040-45209722) to listen to a story. The organisation came forward to create the cloud-based facility enabling the students to utilise their summer holidays in a useful manner. “Students can access a wide range of stories published in 1,224 books on the website.

The tales including moral, adventure, inspirational, motivational, fiction, science, climate, change makers, etc, can be accessed on the website,” Narasimha Chary, State coordinator of Room to Read told ‘Telangana Today.’

In order to develop reading and listening skills, the voluntary organisation introduced the facility for the convenience of students from Class 1 to Class 5 on May 3. The initiative can enhance comprehension skills and learning abilities as well.

The students can read and listen to the stories not only during summer holidays, but also after the vacations, he said. “The stories narrated by attractive illustrations and drawings were published in the books. While 406 English stories, 117 Telugu stories and 175 Marathi tales can be found on the website. Students can utilise the opportunity and hone their creative skills with the help of the website and toll free number,” U Srinivas, coordinator of the organisation from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district said.

Representatives of the organisation said the organisation had also created libraries titled ‘book corner’ in 2,293 primary schools of erstwhile Adilabad district in 2023.