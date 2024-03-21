Rail passengers can purchase tickets through ‘QR code’

As a pilot project, this is being implemented in 31 counters spread across 14 stations in SCR Secunderabad division.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 10:30 PM

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: To encourage cashless transactions and increase digital payments, the South Central Railway (SCR) has introduced the facility of payment through ‘QR’ (Quick Response) code for purchasing tickets at general booking counters.

SCR officials said the initiative does away the need for carrying cash and tendering exact change. As a pilot project, this is being implemented in 31 counters spread across 14 stations in SCR Secunderabad division.

Fare repeaters are provided at general booking counters right outside the ticket window, displaying details which can be checked by passenger for more accuracy and transparency. The details include – from station, to station, class, number of adults or children, fare etc.

Now, Quick Response (QR) code which is generated after calculation of the fare will be displayed in the fare repeaters and the same can be scanned by the passenger through the payment Apps in mobile phone. After confirmation of the receipt of the amount, the ticket will be generated and issued to the passenger.

This cashless transaction has been implemented initially at stations of Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Kazipet, Begumpet, Warangal, Manchiryal, Lingampalli, Hitech city, James Street, Mahabubabad, Bellampalli, Fatehnagar Bridge, Sirpur Khagaznagar and Vikarabad.