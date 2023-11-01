Stray dogs carry decapitated head of just-born infant in Hyderabad

Stray dogs carrying the decapitated head of a newborn infant, caused a commotion near Gandhinagar in IDA Bollaram of Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:28 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Photo: IANS

Sangareddy: Stray dogs carrying the decapitated head of a just-born infant created a sensation near Gandhinagar in IDA Bollaram on Wednesday. Local people who noticed the stray dogs chased them away. Following the information from the locals, Police and ICDS department officials arrived at the spot.

But they were unsure whether the baby was alive when she was dumped in the bushes. The incident has created a sensation in the town.

The IDA Bollaram Police have registered a case. The remains of the body have been shifted to Area Hospital Patancheru.

